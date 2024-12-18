Stockholm, Dec 18, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Stenhus Fastigheter i Norden AB (ticker name: SFAST) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Stenhus Fastigheter is a mid-cap company within the Real Estate sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in 2020 and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in 2022. Stenhus Fastigheter is the 47th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024, and it is the 139th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Stenhus Fastigheter is a real estate company that owns and manages public and commercial properties with a clear geographic focus on metropolitan areas and growth locations. The company's business concept is to create a diversified property portfolio over time to generate the greatest possible risk-adjusted return for the company's shareholders. The company's growth will mainly take place through property acquisitions but also through property development.

"It is with great excitement and confidence that we look forward to this new chapter for Stenhus Fastigheter as we are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. This listing marks a natural step in the company's continued growth, and we are eager to engage with both our long-time and new shareholders in this dynamic market," says Elias Georgiadis, CEO of Stenhus Fastigheter.

"We warmly welcome Stenhus Fastigheter to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. As one of the most active sectors on the Swedish equity market, the real estate sector will be enriched by their presence. Stenhus Fastigheter's strategic focus on metropolitan areas and growth locations, accompanied by their commitment to sustainable development and expertise in commercial and logistics real estate management, makes them a valuable addition to our market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com