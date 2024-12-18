WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMETF), Canadian hard-rock lithium explorer, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a subscription deal with the German car maker Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE), to sell 15.557 million shares at C$4.42 per share for gross proceeds of around C$69 million to be paid on closing in U.S. Dollars of $48 million.As per the deal, the company will enter into binding offtake commitments with Volkswagen's 100%-owned vertically integrated battery manufacturer, PowerCo SE to supply one million tonnes of spodumene concentrate per year over a 10-year term.Offtake will be supplied to PowerCo's cell production activities in Europe and North America, including its battery cell factory in St. Thomas, Canada.The supply might be around ~25% of the estimated production from the Shaakichiuwaanaan Lithium Project in Québec, Canada.Patriot Battery said the proceeds will be used for exploration, development, and completion of a feasibility study on the Shaakichiuwaanaan project, as well as for general and working capital purposes. The transaction is expected to be closed on or before mid-January, 2025.The subscription price represents a 65 percent and 35 percent premium to the 30-day and 90-day volume-weighted average trading price of the shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the period ending December 17.Upon the closing, Volkswagen will own around 9.9 percent of Patriot's shares on a pro forma non-diluted basis and will be granted certain rights.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX