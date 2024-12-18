MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Mining giant BHP Group Limited (BHP.AX, BLT.L, BBL, BHP) confirmed that it has been subjected to sexual harassment and sex discrimination lawsuit in Australia's Federal Court. The proceedings are at a preliminary stage and the amount of damages sought is unspecified, the firm noted.Both BHP and mining giant Rio Tinto faced lawsuits over allegations of widespread and systematic sexual harassment and gender discrimination at these companies' worksites over many years.In a statement, BHP noted that it has been served with a representative class action proceeding that has been filed in the Federal Court of Australia in relation to these allegations.The claim is brought on behalf of all women who worked at BHP's Australian workplaces at any time during the period November 12, 2003 to March 11, 2024 who were impacted by the alleged conduct.BHP noted that the safety and wellbeing of its people is its absolute priority, and that any form of harassment is not tolerated.Rio Tinto also said it was aware of the claims and that it do not tolerate sexual harassment.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX