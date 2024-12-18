WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Multiple U.S. federal agencies said hundreds of drones sighted over the airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast under mysterious circumstances do not pose any threat to public or national security.FBI has received tips of more than 5,000 reported drone sightings in the last few weeks over New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, Massachusetts and New York.With approximately 100 leads generated, the federal government is supporting state and local officials in investigating these reports, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Defense Department and the FBI said in a joint statement Tuesday.The agencies said they have not identified anything anomalous and do not assess the activity to present a national security or public safety risk over the civilian airspace in New Jersey or other states in the northeast.After close examination of the technical data and tips from concerned citizens, the agencies assess that the sightings include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones, and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and stars mistakenly reported as drones.DHS, FBI, FAA and the Department of Defense urged Congress to enact when it reconvenes counter-UAS legislation that would extend and expand existing counter-drone authorities to identify and mitigate any threat that may emerge.The Pentagon had confirmed sighting of unknown drones over a key US Air Force base late last week.A spokesperson from the Joint Staff said that there had been sightings of drones over two military installations in New Jersey - Picatinny Arsenal and Naval Weapons Station Earle, but confirmed that there is no indication of any enemy nations involved in it.Two persons were arrested in Boston accused of flying drones 'dangerously close' to the city's Logan Airport at the weekend.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX