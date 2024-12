NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus's EU measure of consumer prices increased at a faster pace in November, data from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in November, following October's stable increase of 1.6 percent.Charges for recreation and culture alone grew 7.8 percent annually in November, and costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 4.2 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices were 4.4 percent less expensive.On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 1.0 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX