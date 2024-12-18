WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium and level of enrichment remain very concerning, the head of UN political affairs told the Security Council on Tuesday.Rosemary DiCarlo said the UN-backed nuclear energy watchdog, IAEA, remains unable to verify the stockpile of enriched uranium in the country, a situation that has persisted since February 2021.'However, it estimated that Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile is approximately 32 times the amount allowable under the JCPOA,' she said.'This includes increased quantities of uranium enriched to 20 per cent and 60 per cent. Such a stockpile of enriched uranium and level of enrichment remain very concerning.'The IAEA has also issued two ad hoc reports that describe Iran's intention to commence previously declared enrichment activities exceeding the JCPOA limits as well as information on activities to increase production of uranium enriched to 60 per cent.The top UN official called on signatories to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to urgently re-engage in negotiations to restore the international agreement on Iran's nuclear program.The 2015 accord set out rigorous mechanisms for monitoring restrictions placed on Iran's nuclear program, while paving the way for lifting sanctions against the country.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX