WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET), a company focused on allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Julie Maltzman as Chief Medical Officer with effect from January 13, 2025.She will succeed Francesco Galimi, who has completed his tenure at Adicet this month.Maltzman joins Adicet from IconOVir Bio, where she served as Chief Medical Officer.Earlier, she worked as the VP, Global Head of GI Cancers and Cancer Immunotherapy at Roche/Genentech.