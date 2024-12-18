Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VCT) (OTCQB: TORVF) ("Volt Carbon" or the "Company"), with reference to its prior News Release dated December 5, 2024, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,172,192 for its air classifier technology. This innovative technology is considered a breakthrough in graphite extraction, offering a dry, efficient, and environmentally sustainable method for processing large flake graphite.

The patented air classifier eliminates the use of chemical reagents and virtually eliminates the use of water, addressing two of the most significant challenges in traditional graphite processing. As cited in the independent Carbon Credit preliminary feasibility study ("PFS" or the "Study") conducted by Natureblocks Technology Inc. also know as EmitIQ, this novel method delivers high-purity graphite at reduced environmental and operational costs. The process has the ability to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 99%, while virtually eliminating the need for water. Volt Carbon intends to scale this innovative process and deliver a cost-competitive and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional graphite processing. Additionally, the PFS highlights the potential for Volt Carbon's novel technology to generate carbon credits valued between $140 to $340 USD per ton, further enhancing its economic and environmental impact.

Volt Carbon has successfully demonstrated this technology by purifying the Berkwood deposit to 98% purity, with results independently verified by a third party for Green Battery Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GEM). The Company is also collaborating with GEM to develop applications for expandable graphite, a key material used in high-performance batteries, thermal management systems, and flame-retardant solutions.

"This patent secures our intellectual property and validates our commitment to solving critical mineral supply challenges," said V-Bond Lee, CEO, President, and Chairman of Volt Carbon Technologies. "The air classifier is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainably sourced graphite. It is a key step toward building North America's capacity to process and commercialize its own local critical mineral resources."

Volt Carbon is now focused on constructing a demonstrator unit to validate the air classifier's feasibility at industrial scale. This project is expected to attract investors and strategic partners interested in sustainable graphite production and advancing clean energy technologies.

Extension of Private Placement

In reference to the Company's prior news release dated December 2, 2024, regarding its ongoing private placement, Volt Carbon announces that it has extended the closing date of the private placement to December 31, 2024. The terms of the private placement remain unchanged, providing potential investors with additional time to participate in supporting the advancement of Volt Carbon's innovative technologies and strategic initiatives.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies, headquartered in Calgary, is a publicly traded carbon science company focused on energy storage and green energy solutions. The company operates a lithium-ion battery plant in Guelph and a mineral processing facility in Toronto. Volt Carbon also holds mining claims across Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, supporting its commitment to sustainable resource development. For the latest updates on Volt Carbon's projects and news, visit www.voltcarbontech.com.

