LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation rose to the highest level in three months in November, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.The producer price index climbed 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.1 percent slight rise in October.The price growth in November was largely influenced by a 4.7 percent renewed rise in energy prices. Prices for capital goods increased at a faster pace of 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, costs for intermediate goods grew at a weaker pace of 0.6 percent.Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation eased to 0.4 percent from 1.1 percent in the prior month.On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.3 percent in November, reversing a 0.7 percent gain in October.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX