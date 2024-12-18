Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
WKN: A0MQV6 | ISIN: US87240R1077
ACCESSWIRE
18.12.2024 14:02 Uhr
Aaron Case Named President of TFS Financial

Finanznachrichten News

Equipment finance innovator will lead outsourced captive financing provider

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / TFS Financial, a provider of captive finance solutions for manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces, announced it has appointed Aaron Case to the position of president. Case will guide the company through a period of rapid growth driven by the adoption of TFS Financial's proprietary multi-lender platform, a captive financing solution for equipment transactions. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group.

Case has held advisory, business development, and senior management roles for numerous financial services companies, gaining deep knowledge of equipment financing for the construction, transportation, and agriculture industries. He has also held several positions with the Travelers Financial Group, most recently being promoted from the role of vice president for TFG Financial.

TFS Financial helps equipment manufacturers, dealers, resellers, and marketplaces offer a premium transaction experience to buyers. The TFS Financial multi-lender platform dynamically matches borrowers to the appropriate financing provider based on an algorithm that assesses the borrower's credit profile, down payment, asset specifications, and other factors. The multi-lender platform is embedded into the client's transaction process, delivering a best-in-class, full-spectrum captive financing function for buyers, while dramatically reducing declines and maximizing total converted sales.

"Aaron's professional experience in equipment finance and his unmatched knowledge of the Travelers Group ecosystem make him a perfect choice to lead TFS Financial," stated Jim Case, CEO of Travelers Financial Group. "TFS has the unique opportunity to build upon its already sizable base of OEMs, dealers, and marketplaces. Aaron is perfectly suited to capitalize on these market opportunities and scale the company."

For more information about TFS Financial, visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial provides captive finance, cascading credit, and virtual F&I programs that power the sales and leasing programs of equipment manufacturers, large dealer groups, and marketplaces. TFS Financial is a member of the Travelers Financial Group, which possess over 40 years of asset-based lending experience. Together with its affiliates, The Travelers Group provides automotive, equipment, aircraft, and other asset-based financing solutions to the North American market. For more information, please visit www.tfsfinancial.com.

PR Contact:

Bob Hebeisen
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
617-417-1160
bhebeisen@parallelpr.com
??: @Parallel_PR
Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: TFS Financial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
