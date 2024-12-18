BloomZ Announces Business Alliance with TechnoBlood eSports Co., Ltd. to Integrate VTubers into the E-Sports Domain

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / BloomZ Inc. ("BloomZ" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:BLMZ), a Japanese audio production, VTuber, entertainment, and voice actor management company, announced it has entered into a business alliance with TechnoBlood eSports Co., Ltd. ("TechnoBlood") to integrate its VTuber business into the e-sports and live streaming domain.

TechnoBlood, a subsidiary of TechnoBlood Co., Ltd., specializes in planning and operating e-sports tournaments, managing e-sports facilities, content distribution to PC cafes, and offering nProtect Game Guard, a security tool for online games. TechnoBlood launched StreamPot, an online marketplace designed to connect brands with Japanese streamers. The platform currently features a growing network of over 1,600 registered streamers.

Through this partnership, BloomZ will broaden its content portfolio and strengthen its live-steaming business by tapping into the fast-growing e-sports market while leveraging the capabilities of the StreamPot platform. With video games experiencing significant engagement and popularity among its fan base, BloomZ's affiliated VTubers will now actively participate in e-sports tournaments and related events. In addition, BloomZ's VTubers will utilize the StreamPot platform to broaden their reach and forge new collaborations with a wider range of brands. BloomZ receives a performance fee for each e-sports event where its VTubers perform, along with a share of advertising revenue generated from sponsors facilitated through the StreamPot platform.

"Our newly formed business alliance with TechnoBlood presents a unique opportunity for our affiliated VTubers by integrating them into the dynamic world of e-sports," said BloomZ CEO Kazusa Aranami. "Through the strategic use of the StreamPot platform, our VTubers will now have a chance to connect with a wider array of brands while also providing an accretive avenue to broaden their fan base and strengthen their presence within the gaming community. With video game content among the top performing categories, this strategic expansion into the e-sports market offers significant synergies for our VTubers to further grow their content and expand its audience reach. This partnership with TechnoBlood not only creates new monetization opportunities but also enables our VTubers to build new connections with brand sponsors and strengthen their presence within the broader digital entertainment landscape."

About BloomZ Inc.

BloomZ is a Cayman Islands holding company with an operating subsidiary, Kabushiki Kaisha BloomZ ("BloomZ Japan"), in Japan. BloomZ Japan is a Japanese audio producing and voice actor and VTuber managing company. BloomZ Japan has experienced staff who have worked on audio production for animations and video games for more than 10 years. BloomZ Japan also manages, cultivates and promotes voice actors and VTubers.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BloomZ Investor Contact

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

Email: bloomz@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: BloomZ

View the original press release on accesswire.com