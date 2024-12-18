WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ChargePoint (CHPT) and General Motors announced plans to to install hundreds of ultra-fast charging ports at strategic locations across the U.S. ChargePoint and GM intend for the locations to be opened and available to the public before the end of 2025. Many of the charging stations will feature ultra-fast charging through ChargePoint's Express Plus platform, which is capable of charging speeds up to 500kW.Branded GM Energy, many applicable locations will be equipped with ChargePoint's Omni Port system. Omni Port allows vehicles with CCS or NACS charging ports to seamlessly charge at any charger, without the need to carry an adapter or dedicate a parking space to a particular connector type.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX