WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jabil Inc. (JBL), an electronics manufacturing company, on Wednesday revised up its annual guidance above analysts' estimates.For the full year, the company now expects adjusted income per share of $8.75, compared with prior outlook of $8.65 per share. Revenue is now anticipated to be $27.3 billion, higher than earlier guidance for $27 billion.Analysts, on average polled by Thomson Reuters forecast the firm to earn $8.69 per share, on revenue of $27.04 billion, for the year.JBL was up by 13.02 percent at $151.40 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX