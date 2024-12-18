Nitches, inc: Nitches Inc. Updates Shareholders on Amazon Integration, GovX Integration, and 2025 Growth Strategy for InTheZone Labs

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2024 / Nitches Inc. (OTC PINK:NICH) is pleased to share key updates regarding the recent strides made with its InTheZone Labs brand, highlighting successful integration on Amazon, a new partnership with GovX, and continued expansion into 2025 as consumer demand for nutraceuticals and nootropics continues to accelerate.

Amazon Integration and Expansion

InTheZone Labs has successfully launched two flagship products-InTheZone Focused Extreme and InTheZone Focused Youth-on Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce platform.

1. InTheZone Focused Extreme:

Designed for adults seeking peak mental performance, this premium nootropic and nutraceutical supplement enhances mental clarity, focus, and cognitive support. Ideal for high-achievers, professionals, and anyone looking to unlock their full potential.

Shop Now: InTheZone Focused Extreme on Amazon

2. InTheZone Focused Youth:

A game-changing solution for today's overstimulated youth, this bioceutical-grade supplement provides a natural alternative to overstimulation, promoting focus, cognitive function, and mental clarity. In a time of increasing distractions and reliance on pharmaceutical options, parents now have a safe and natural way to support their children.

Shop Now: InTheZone Focused Youth on Amazon

As families navigate the busy end-of-year season, InTheZone Focused Youth offers a timely solution for improved focus and attention.



GovX Integration - Supporting Veterans and First Responders

InTheZone Labs is proud to announce its partnership with GovX, a leading platform providing exclusive discounts to military, police, fire, EMS, and other first responders. This initiative aligns perfectly with the brand's mission to deliver focus-enhancing solutions to those who give so much to their communities.

30% Discount : Verified GovX members can now access InTheZone Labs products at an exclusive 30% discount through the GovX verification process.

This partnership underscores our commitment to supporting the mental clarity, resilience, and well-being of veterans, first responders, and their families during this critical time of year.

What is GovX?

GovX serves over 8 million verified heroes across the United States, offering trusted products at discounted rates to those who serve. InTheZone Labs' alignment with GovX ensures that military, police, firefighters, medical professionals, and their families can access premium nootropic and nutraceutical supplements to optimize performance, recovery, and mental clarity.

YouTube Expansion - Education and Testimonials

InTheZone Labs continues to build its presence on YouTube to educate consumers on the science, benefits, and success stories behind its products.

Explore product videos, customer testimonials, and in-depth ingredient breakdowns to discover how InTheZone products can help you GetInTheZone .

Subscribe Now: InTheZone Labs YouTube Channel

Check out former WWE Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle's inspirational message as he shares how InTheZone Labs helps others stay sharp and GetInTheZone for 2025: Watch Here.

Strategic Growth for 2025

As we approach the new year, InTheZone Labs is laying the groundwork for exponential growth.

Website Redesign: A fully revamped corporate website is in progress, offering an improved customer experience and expanded access to products. Influencer Collaborations: We are actively working with notable public figures and influencers to expand our reach and visibility.

Nutraceuticals & Nootropics Market - A Billion-Dollar Opportunity

The global nutraceuticals market is projected to reach $620 billion by 2030, driven by increased consumer demand for natural health solutions. Similarly, the nootropics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6%, fueled by the rising need for cognitive enhancers and mental clarity solutions.

InTheZone Labs is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this growth, with products delivering tangible results:

Improved focus and clarity

Elimination of brain fog

Enhanced cognitive performance and vitality

From corporate professionals to students, parents, and first responders, InTheZone products are designed to help individuals unlock their edge and redefine their potential for 2025.

Positive Feedback Driving Success

Customer testimonials have highlighted the profound impact of InTheZone Labs products:

Enhanced mental clarity and sharper focus

Reduced stress and improved sleep quality

Increased energy without overstimulation

Let's be clear: in a world where too many rely on synthetic drugs like Adderall or Ritalin, InTheZone's formulations offer a clean, natural edge-no harsh chemicals, no unnecessary risks. Every ingredient is sourced and crafted in America, with the kind of exacting standards that reflect our belief in pure performance and honest transparency. It's a move away from crutches and side effects, straight toward focus you can trust. With a few clicks on Amazon, you're not just buying a supplement; you're taking a step toward sharper clarity and a healthier tomorrow.

As these results continue to resonate with consumers, InTheZone Labs stands ready to become a dominant player in the nutraceuticals space, ensuring consistent growth and shareholder value in the coming year.

Looking Ahead

We are only getting started. With growing sales channels like Amazon, meaningful partnerships like GovX, and a commitment to continuous innovation, Nitches Inc. and InTheZone Labs are poised to achieve significant milestones in 2025.

We invite shareholders, partners, and customers to follow our journey as we continue to redefine human performance with science-backed solutions.

For more information about InTheZone Labs, visit: https://inthezonelabs.com/

FDA Disclaimer:

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your healthcare provider before starting any dietary supplement, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View the original press release on accesswire.com