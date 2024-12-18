MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation eased somewhat in November after rising in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, slower than the 2.4 percent rise in October.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a slower growth of 3.4 percent annually in November versus a 4.0 percent gain a month ago. The yearly price growth in housing and utilities softened to 1.1 percent from 1.3 percent.Meanwhile, transport charges grew at a stable rate of 4.3 percent, and costs for communication dropped by 4.5 percent.On a monthly basis, the HICP declined 3.2 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX