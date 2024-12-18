Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
Megachance: Aktien-Geheimtipp aus der 2. Reihe - der Markt schläft nicht!
WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
18.12.24
19:09 Uhr
103,12 Euro
+0,14
+0,14 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
102,94103,3819:11
103,14103,2819:11
Novo Nordisk A/S: The acquisition of Catalent by Novo Holdings, and the related acquisition by Novo Nordisk of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings, is completed

Finanznachrichten News

Bagsværd, Denmark, 18 December 2024 - Today, Novo Nordisk completed its acquisition of three manufacturing sites from Novo Holdings A/S. The completion follows the finalisation of Novo Holdings' acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (Catalent), a global contract development and manufacturing organisation headquartered in New Jersey (US).

The agreement to acquire the three manufacturing sites was announced on 5 February 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

"We are very pleased with the completion of the acquisition. The three sites will expand our manufacturing capacity at scale and speed, while complementing our ongoing significant internal supply chain expansions. The acquisition will enable us to reach significantly more people living with serious chronic diseases," said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and chief executive officer of Novo Nordisk.

The expected financial impacts of the acquisition in 2024 and 2025 were disclosed on 14 December 2024. For further information, please see the company announcement here.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 72,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)

Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com (mailto:idmg@novonordisk.com)

Frederik Taylor Pitter (US)
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 98 / 2024

Attachment

  • CA241218_Catalent completion (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b8568752-f00c-4fc1-bd3c-e34666e7215d)

