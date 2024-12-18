LOAR PLLC Expands SOAR Scholarship, Investing $100K Annually to Empower First-Generation Female Leaders

SOAR Texas is a non-profit organization providing funding, mentorship, and support to female leaders pursuing higher education.

LOAR PLLC is thrilled to announce that the SOAR Scholarship, awarding $100,000 annually to 20 outstanding female students, is now accepting applications for the 2025 academic year. And for the first time, students attending any accredited 4-year university are eligible to apply. With a mission to empower first-generation students and those who have overcome significant challenges, the SOAR Scholarship will award $100,000 annually to 20 outstanding women pursuing higher education.

"Supporting future female leaders is not just a mission - it's a responsibility," said Amber Russell, Founder of LOAR PLLC and the SOAR Scholarship Foundation. "We believe that by providing these women with financial resources, professional mentorship, and a strong community, they will not only succeed but also lift others as they rise."

The SOAR Scholarship seeks to uplift women who are the first in their family to attend college or who have overcome extraordinary challenges. Each year, 20 exceptional students will receive scholarships and ongoing mentorship opportunities to help them thrive both academically and personally. Since its inception, SOAR Texas has awarded over $250,000 in scholarships to more than 50 women who are now leaders in their schools, communities, and professional fields. The program continues to grow its impact through annual scholarships, mentorship programs, and community-building initiatives. Full bios of last year's winners can be found at SOAR Scholars.

SOAR Scholar Marie Valles, The University of Texas, shared, "As a SOAR scholar, I can confidently say that the SOAR program has allowed me to grow my network and support system in ways I never thought to be possible. Being a part of such an amazing organization and group of women has removed an incredible amount of fear that I hold as a First-Generation Latina student wanting to attend law school. My growth during that year is a direct result of having the support of SOAR and the individuals involved such as Amber."

Do you know a high school or college student who is passionate about making a difference in the world? If so, they may be eligible for the SOAR Texas Scholarship, which awards $100K in annual college scholarships to 20 outstanding female students who are the future leaders of their schools, communities, and businesses. The SOAR program focuses on supporting women who are the first in their family to pursue higher education or who have overcome significant challenges. The application for 2025 SOAR Scholars is now open and all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. The winners will be notified by April 15, 2025, and honored at LOAR Texas Summer Celebration on June 7, 2025.

LOAR PLLC is a fast-growing, woman-owned law firm with offices in Texas, Colorado and Washington. For more information on the SOAR Texas Scholarship, to donate, or to serve as a Mentor, visit SOAR Texas. For more information, visit our website or contact us, Contact@LOARtexas.com, 888-288-6503; and follow LOAR PLLC on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more announcements.

SOURCE: LOAR PLLC

