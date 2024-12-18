Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Commencement of its Keek marketing campaign in cooperation with Google.

The Company is pleased to announce that it user acquisition marketing campaign with Google has commenced. The marketing campaign will target several demographic groups over the next several months, including TikTok users in Canada and other jurisdictions were TikTok. service has either been suspended or limited.,

In Canada the Ministry of Industry had issued an order earlier in 2024 suspending TikTok's ability to conduct business in Canada. Even though their app is still available in the App Store, commercial activities, such as compensating influencers is no longer possible them. This situation provides the Company with a significant opportunity to secure a large number of content creators and ostensibly a requisite number of their follwers.

In the US, the United States Congress has reaffirmed its decision, requiring the sale of Tok Tok by the end of January 2025. This provides an even greater opportunity than the opportunity in Canada for the Company to acquire a large number of users in the US. In addition to Canada and the US the Company will be exploiting similar opportunities that exist in jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States.

The Company, with the cooperation of Google will also be targeting its 75 million ex-Keek users via several Google properties such as Shorts, Youtube etc. The campaigns will be nostalgia based campaigns notifying users that is back and "better than ever".

The company will be tracking registration and usage stats, and periodically reporting them to shareholders.

Management is highly confident that its marketing efforts will result in significant increase users and usage of the Keek service.

You can now find Keek in the Apple AppStore, the Google Playstore and at www.keek.com

