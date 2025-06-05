Personas Social Incorporated: Personas Announces Change of Trading Symbol to Keek on the TSXV

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2025 / Personas Social Incorporated (the "Company") (TSXV:KEEK) is pleased to announce that, effective at the opening of trading on or about June 9, 2025, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the new trading symbol "KEEK".

The change in the Company's trading symbol from "PRSN" to "KEEK" follows the Company's strategic rebranding initiative to focus on the continued roll out of the Company's new Keek's social platform. There is no change in the capitalization of the Company, and shareholders are not required to take any action regarding the change. The transfer agent of the Company continues to be TSX Trust Company. Outstanding common shares certificates or a DRS advice does not need to be exchanged. If registered shareholders have any questions or wish to receive an updated DRS advice or share certificate, they can contact the Company's transfer agent directly at, TSX Trust Company Investor Services by calling toll free 1-866-600-5869, or by email at tsxtis@tmx.com or by visiting tsxtrust.com.

About Personas

Personas Social Incorporated is a Canada-based company engaged in the business of offering live video conferencing technology, live streaming, social media products and services for use by consumers and businesses, with a focus on mobile (iOS and Android) products. It focuses on providing social commerce-enabled products which allow for a monetizable user experience to all users, consumers and businesses alike. The Company accomplishes this by offering products which are complete with enterprise-grade e-commerce infrastructure including multi-currency, multi-lingual, turnkey mobile commerce suites for users.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 647.789.0074

Email: mark@personas.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. When used in this press release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include: the stock symbol change and certain related corporate matters. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

