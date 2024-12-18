WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Toro Company (TTC) said, for fiscal 2025, management expects total company net sales growth in the range of 0% to 1% and adjusted EPS in the range of $4.25 to $4.40. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $4.58. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Fourth quarter bottom line came in at $89.9 million, or $0.87 per share compared with $70.3 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Toro Co reported adjusted earnings of $0.95 per share compared to $0.71. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $1.08 billion from $983.2 million last year.Shares of Toro Company are down 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX