WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, New Century Logistics Ltd. announced the initial public offering of 1.5 million shares at $4 per share, totaling to $6 million.Additionally, the company has granted a 45-day option to underwriters to purchase up to an additional 225,000 ordinary shares.The international freight forwarding company and logistics service provider will commence trading on December 18 on Nasdaq under the symbol 'NCEW.'The offering is expected to be completed on December 19.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX