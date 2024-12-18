Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

18 December 2024

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes withheld** Resolution 1 18,003,006 100.00 0 0.00 0 Resolution 2 (a) 18,002,742 100.00 0 0.00 264 Resolution 2 (b) 18,002,832 100.00 0 0.00 174 Resolution 2 (c) 18,002,742 100.00 0 0.00 264 Resolution 3 17,122,864 100.00 7 0.00 264 Resolution 4 18,002,414 100.00 592 0.00 0 Resolution 5 17,775,092 98.73 227,857 1.27 7

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact :

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc Tel: +353-1-479-6180 John Sherman, Chairman Maureen Jones, Managing Director Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel: +44-20-3328-5656 Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey Lothbury Financial Services Tel: +44-20-7469-0930 Tel: +44-20-3290-0707 Michael Padley Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377 Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com