Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM

WKN: A2ABB5 | ISIN: IE00BZ4BTZ13
Frankfurt
18.12.24
08:01 Uhr
0,021 Euro
-0,001
-2,38 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
18.12.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18

18 December 2024

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.

Resolutions

Votes for*

%

Votes against

%

Votes withheld**

Resolution 1

18,003,006

100.00

0

0.00

0

Resolution 2 (a)

18,002,742

100.00

0

0.00

264

Resolution 2 (b)

18,002,832

100.00

0

0.00

174

Resolution 2 (c)

18,002,742

100.00

0

0.00

264

Resolution 3

17,122,864

100.00

7

0.00

264

Resolution 4

18,002,414

100.00

592

0.00

0

Resolution 5

17,775,092

98.73

227,857

1.27

7

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

For further information please contact:

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

Tel: +353-1-479-6180

John Sherman, Chairman

Maureen Jones, Managing Director

Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)

Tel: +44-20-3328-5656

Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)

Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey

Lothbury Financial Services

Tel: +44-20-7469-0930

Tel: +44-20-3290-0707

Michael Padley

Hall Communications

Tel: +353-1-660-9377

Don Hall

Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com



