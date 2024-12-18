Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 18
18 December 2024
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
("Conroy Gold" or "the Company")
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources PLC (AIM: CGNR), the gold exploration and development company, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM") held earlier today were duly passed.
All resolutions were passed on a poll in accordance with Euroclear requirements. The votes received from shareholders on each resolution put to the AGM are set out below.
Resolutions
Votes for*
%
Votes against
%
Votes withheld**
Resolution 1
18,003,006
100.00
0
0.00
0
Resolution 2 (a)
18,002,742
100.00
0
0.00
264
Resolution 2 (b)
18,002,832
100.00
0
0.00
174
Resolution 2 (c)
18,002,742
100.00
0
0.00
264
Resolution 3
17,122,864
100.00
7
0.00
264
Resolution 4
18,002,414
100.00
592
0.00
0
Resolution 5
17,775,092
98.73
227,857
1.27
7
*Includes discretionary votes
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions
For further information please contact:
Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc
Tel: +353-1-479-6180
John Sherman, Chairman
Maureen Jones, Managing Director
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)
Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
Lothbury Financial Services
Tel: +44-20-7469-0930
Tel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall Communications
Tel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall
Visit the website at: www.conroygold.com
