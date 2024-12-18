The Pagoda in the Clouds: Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo Celebrates 100 Years of a Historic Landmark

Opening January 2025, this limited-time attraction honoring the Three-Story Pagoda is elevated by the arrival of cherry blossoms in spring.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is set to unveil a new garden feature, The Pagoda in the Clouds, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025. The limited-time attraction commemorates the 100th anniversary of the relocation of the Three-Story Pagoda, a nationally registered Tangible Cultural Property. Originally built in the 12th century, it was relocated from Chikurinji Temple in Hiroshima to Tokyo in 1925.

The Pagoda in the Clouds builds upon the hotel's existing Tokyo Sea of Clouds display, expanding the cloud effect to envelop the pagoda and surrounding garden areas. The scene evokes the pagoda's original mountaintop setting, offering visitors a visual experience that highlights its historical and cultural significance.

As winter transitions to spring, the hotel garden will feature another seasonal highlight: cherry blossoms. 100 cherry blossom trees across 20 varieties, including the iconic Somei Yoshino, will bloom from mid- to late March. The trees will flower sequentially, offering visitors an opportunity to enjoy a range of blooms across the season.

The combination of The Pagoda in the Clouds and the cherry blossoms is expected to draw those interested in both cultural landmarks and seasonal beauty. To complement the experience, the hotel's restaurants will offer cherry blossom-themed dishes, while its banquet hall will host special buffets celebrating the time of year.

"The 100th anniversary of the Three-Story Pagoda offers an opportunity to reflect on its history and its continued significance to our garden and Tokyo as a whole," said Tomohiko Chihiro, General Manager of Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo. "During cherry blossom season, we encourage guests to take in the balanced blend of the Three-Story Pagoda, the Tokyo Sea of Clouds, and the soft hues of the blossoms. The pink petals contrast beautifully against the white sea of clouds, making for an even more alluring display."

More information about The Pagoda in the Clouds and related events can be found at Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo's website .

About Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is one of the city's most iconic luxury hotels with 70 years of history. The property includes 265 guest rooms/suites, nine restaurants, an executive lounge , 38 meeting/banquet rooms, and a full-service spa with a Japanese onsen. Its award-winning garden has a wide variety of botanicals, including more than 100 cherry trees and 1,000 camellia trees. The standout feature of the garden is the 'Tokyo Sea of Clouds ,' a recreation of the natural phenomenon that can usually only be found in the mountainous regions of Japan. The hotel is owned and managed by Fujita Kanko Inc., a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo.

