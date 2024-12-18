Anzeige
Oruka Therapeutics, Inc.: Oruka Therapeutics to be Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI)

Finanznachrichten News

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. ("Oruka") (Nasdaq: ORKA), a biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced that it is expected to be added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI) (the "NBI"). Oruka's addition will become effective prior to market open on Monday, December 23rd, 2024.

The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market that are issued by companies classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical companies according to the Industry Classification Benchmark. Companies in the NBI must meet certain eligibility requirements, including, but not limited to, minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and seasoning as a public company. The NBI is evaluated annually in December and is calculated under a modified capitalization-weighted methodology.

For more information about the NBI, visit: https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
(650)-606-7911
alan.lada@orukatx.com


