Pluxee N.V.: Voting results of the Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of Pluxee

Voting results of the Fiscal 2024 Annual General Meeting of Pluxee

Amsterdam-Schiphol, December 18, 2024 // Pluxee N.V. ("Pluxee") held today its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), in Amsterdam-Schipol, chaired by Didier Michaud Daniel, the Executive Chair of Pluxee's Board of Directors.

All resolutions on the agenda were approved by the shareholders. This included the adoption of the financial statements for the fiscal year which ended on August 31, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024"), and of the dividend distribution for Fiscal 2024 of EUR 0.35 per ordinary share. The expected schedule for the dividend payment is as follows:

Ex-dividend date: December 20, 2024

Record date: December 23, 2024

Payment date: December 24, 2024

The Annual General Meeting was broadcast live and the replay will be available along with the detailed results of the votes, on the Pluxee Group website in the Shareholder Meetings section, at: https://www.pluxeegroup.com/shareholder-meeting/

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants. Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com