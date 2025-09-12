Pluxee N.V.: Pluxee to acquire ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India

Pluxee to acquire ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India

Agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India

Pluxee to enhance its multi-benefits offering and reinforce its leadership position in India by entering a fast-growing and under-penetrated market segment

Transaction to be fully funded from existing financial resources

Acquisition expected to be accretive to Revenues Organic Growth and Recurring EBITDA from Fiscal 2026





Paris: September 12, 2025 // Pluxee (the "Group"), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves, an Indian corporate childcare benefit player.

With this acquisition, Pluxee will continue to deliver on its strategic growth plan, enhancing its multi-benefit offering in this market.

With over 3.5 million consumers in India, Pluxee is a leader in the Employee Benefits and Engagement market. This acquisition will allow Pluxee to strengthen its leadership position by helping organizations provide benefits that foster gender equality and work-life balance in India. It will also help companies comply with the regulatory requirements to extend childcare benefits to employees.

ProEves is the first childcare benefit player of its kind in India, allowing parents to easily select the right caregiver for their children in a fully comprehensive digital tool.

Given its high growth profile and solid operating leverage, the acquisition of ProEves is expected to be accretive in Total revenue organic growth and Recurring EBITDA by Fiscal 2026. The transaction is expected to be fully funded from existing financial resources, with no material impact on leverage.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

About ProEves

ProEves is the leading digital corporate childcare benefit player in India that helps working parents by addressing their preschool and daycare needs. It currently works with 100+ companies. Established in 2017, ProEves was built to develop the preschool and daycare sector, offering parents a trusted platform to search for and choose childcare services. ProEves partners with 7,000+ centers across India and supports thousands of working parents every month on their daycare choices. The company is recognized as an expert in the corporate childcare benefits space in India, with annual research and survey initiatives.

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Contacts

Medias



Cecilia de Pierrebourg

+33 6 03 30 46 98

cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com Analysts and Investors



Pauline Bireaud

+ 33 6 22 58 83 51

pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment