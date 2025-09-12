Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 12.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie sichert sich Exklusiv-Partnerschaft mit Babcock für Ukraine-Defence - Neubewertung voraus?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4017D | ISIN: NL0015001W49 | Ticker-Symbol: RV1
Tradegate
11.09.25 | 21:07
15,950 Euro
+0,38 % +0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
PLUXEE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PLUXEE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,81015,95007:23
15,80015,94007:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.09.2025 07:10 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Pluxee N.V.: Pluxee to acquire ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India

Pluxee to acquire ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India

  • Agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India
  • Pluxee to enhance its multi-benefits offering and reinforce its leadership position in India by entering a fast-growing and under-penetrated market segment
  • Transaction to be fully funded from existing financial resources
  • Acquisition expected to be accretive to Revenues Organic Growth and Recurring EBITDA from Fiscal 2026

Paris: September 12, 2025 // Pluxee (the "Group"), a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement, signed an agreement to acquire 100% of ProEves, an Indian corporate childcare benefit player.

With this acquisition, Pluxee will continue to deliver on its strategic growth plan, enhancing its multi-benefit offering in this market.

With over 3.5 million consumers in India, Pluxee is a leader in the Employee Benefits and Engagement market. This acquisition will allow Pluxee to strengthen its leadership position by helping organizations provide benefits that foster gender equality and work-life balance in India. It will also help companies comply with the regulatory requirements to extend childcare benefits to employees.

ProEves is the first childcare benefit player of its kind in India, allowing parents to easily select the right caregiver for their children in a fully comprehensive digital tool.

Given its high growth profile and solid operating leverage, the acquisition of ProEves is expected to be accretive in Total revenue organic growth and Recurring EBITDA by Fiscal 2026. The transaction is expected to be fully funded from existing financial resources, with no material impact on leverage.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in Employee Benefits and Engagement that operates in 29 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Well-being, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits. Powered by leading technology and more than 5,400 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 37 million+ consumers and 1.7 million+ merchants. Conducting business for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on local communities, supporting well-being at work for employees and protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

About ProEves

ProEves is the leading digital corporate childcare benefit player in India that helps working parents by addressing their preschool and daycare needs. It currently works with 100+ companies. Established in 2017, ProEves was built to develop the preschool and daycare sector, offering parents a trusted platform to search for and choose childcare services. ProEves partners with 7,000+ centers across India and supports thousands of working parents every month on their daycare choices. The company is recognized as an expert in the corporate childcare benefits space in India, with annual research and survey initiatives.

Disclaimer

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Contacts

Medias

Cecilia de Pierrebourg
+33 6 03 30 46 98
cecilia.depierrebourg@pluxeegroup.com 		Analysts and Investors

Pauline Bireaud
+ 33 6 22 58 83 51
pauline.bireaud@pluxeegroup.com

Attachment

  • Pluxee to acquire ProEves, the leading corporate childcare benefit player in India (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7d6fb963-a9b1-421e-a528-a6c6a8d744cd)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.