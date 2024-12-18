WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Novo Holdings A/S completed the acquisition of Catalent, Inc. (CTLT), a global contract development and manufacturing organization, in an all-cash transaction worth enterprise value of $16.5 billion.Following the acquisition, Catalent stockholders will receive $63.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of 16.5 percent to the closing price of Catalent's common stock as of February 2, 2024.Upon the completion of the merger, Catalent will now function as a private company.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX