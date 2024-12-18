WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Wednesday announced the acquisition of Indiana-based M.J. Schuetz Insurance Services Inc., a property/casualty, surety and bonding services provider. The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.The insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm expects the acquisition to boost its retail brokerage operations in the Midwest.Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s stock is trading at $284, up 0.39 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX