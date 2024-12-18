WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Wednesday announced that its subsidiary, Millrose Properties, Inc., has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding a planned spin-off.The home builder added that the spin-off consists of a contribution by Lennar to Millrose of land and cash and a distribution of Millrose's stock to Lennar's stockholders.If the spin-off goes as planned, Millrose will become an independent, publicly traded company engaging in land purchases, horizontal development and homesite option purchase arrangements.Currently, Lennar's stock is trading at $152.32, up 0.56 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX