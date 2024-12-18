WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, found that even a small increase in daily steps could significantly reduce the risk of depression.The researchers from the University of Castile-La Mancha reviewed 33 studies involving more than 96,000 adults from around the world, using data collected from the fitness-tracker devices, which calculated daily steps of the participants.They found that compared to a baseline of 5,000 steps a day, people who took even 1,000 more steps a day showed a reduction of 9 percent in their depression risk. Moreover, those who walked 7,000 steps a day had a 31 percent lower chance of developing depression.'Our study provides further evidence that encouraging people to be active, regardless of the type or intensity of the activity, is an effective strategy for preventing depression,' said lead author Dr. Bruno Bizzozero-Peroni, a postdoctoral researcher at the Health and Social Research Centre, University of Castilla-La Mancha in Spain.'We typically hear it's good to get 10,000 steps a day, but here, even 7,000 steps seem to translate to better mental health.'Interestingly, walking for over 10,000 steps does not provide any additional benefits regarding depression. However, walking remains a no cost and accessible activity that promotes mental well-being.'Setting goals for the number of daily steps may be a promising and inclusive public health strategy for the prevention of depression,' the authors advised.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX