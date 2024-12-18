CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.The greenback moved up to more than a 1-year high of 0.6298 against the aussie and more than a 2-year high of 0.5715 against the kiwi, off its early lows of 0.6339 and 0.5758, respectively.The greenback climbed to a 4-1/2-year high of 1.4339 against the loonie and a 5-day high of 1.0466 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.4304 and 1.0512, respectively.The greenback rose to 154.08 against the yen.The greenback was trading higher at 1.2702 against the pound.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 0.61 against the aussie, 0.55 against the kiwi, 1.47 against the loonie, 1.03 against the euro, 158.00 against the yen and 1.24 against the pound.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX