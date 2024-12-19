Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Protium Clean Energy Corp. (CSE: GRUV) (FSE: G071), a leading resource company focused on clean energy and sustainable resource development is pleased to announce the acquisition of an additional 31 claims total approximately 620 hectares.

The claims are located in the geographic townships of Angus, Burnaby, and Parkman, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario, Canada, and strategically located near the Lake Timiskaming Structural Zone, with two northwest-southeast "graben" faults intersecting a northeast-trending cross fault.

Parallel and adjacent to the northeast-trending cross fault is a five (5) kilometre long, eight hundred (800) metre wide Hydrogen Quadratic Discriminant Function Classifier (QDFC) "Predictive Fingerprint Target." The hydrogen fingerprint target was partly generated based on AI learning, which utilized the locations of QIMC's known hydrogen anomalies as trainers.

Satellites mapped various Hydrogen abundances over the claim block for different seasons, with the highest abundance detected on April 15th during the ice breakup period. Radon and helium gas were also detected.

Exploration in the area has been limited, though occurrences of Iron, Copper, Nickel, and Titanium have been documented. In addition to metallics, the area has the potential for the emplacement of kimberlites. In 2003, a geochemical prospecting program returned positive results for KIMs (Kimberlite indicator minerals) and KIEs (Kimberlite indicator elements).

The claim block is east of the Angus and Flett Mafic Intrusions, and the claims will be in good standing until December 17, 2026.

"We are excited to announce this land expansion for the Company. This aligns with our strategy to aggressively stake additional claims based on ongoing satellite surveys, with the aim to become the largest landholder in Canada of hydrogen prospective targets," said Marc Branson, CEO of Protium Clean Energy Corp.

About Protium Clean Energy Corp.

Protium Clean Energy Corp.is a junior exploration and development company focused on identifying, acquiring, and exploring prospective minerals in Canada's extensive natural resources portfolio. We focus on exploring and developing our 100% owned Nakina Lithium and Firstbrook Hydrogen properties in Ontario, located in Northern Canada, and identifying and pursuing further opportunities by region using various satellite surveys. This allows Protium Clean Energy Corp. to evaluate large tracts of land quickly and cost-effectively to delineate targets for natural gasses and critical minerals required for the modern world.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for the Company as described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

