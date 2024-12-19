Nvidia's stock demonstrated remarkable momentum with a 3.1% surge, reaching $134.43 on NASDAQ amid robust trading volume exceeding 9.2 million shares. The company's latest quarterly results showcased exceptional performance, with revenue soaring 93.61% year-over-year to $35.08 billion. Earnings per share more than doubled from the previous year to $0.79, while analysts project continued growth with a 2025 EPS forecast of $2.95. The company's financial outlook appears particularly strong, with expectations for increased dividends in the coming year, rising from $0.020 to $0.079 per share. Market analysts maintain an optimistic stance, setting an average price target of $416.25.
Revolutionary Technology Advancement
The company's future prospects are significantly bolstered by its groundbreaking Blackwell GPU architecture. Already sold out twelve months in advance, these high-performance chips, priced between $30,000 and $40,000, promise unprecedented capabilities with up to four times faster AI training and thirty times improved inference performance. Nvidia's market dominance is further reinforced by its mature CUDA ecosystem, which provides a substantial competitive edge over rivals, while projected gross margins in the mid-70% range for the Blackwell series underscore the business model's robustness.
AdNvidia Stock: New Analysis - 19 December
Fresh Nvidia information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Nvidia analysis...