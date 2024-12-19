Airbus Defence and Space Division is poised for significant growth with potential orders for up to 150 Eurofighter jets from multiple nations. The prospective deals include 25 units for Spain, 24 for Italy, and 20 for Germany, while negotiations with Saudi Arabia for 50 aircraft and Turkey's interest in 40 units could substantially boost the company's market position. This robust order pipeline has contributed to the stock's positive performance, with shares trading at €159.90, well above its 52-week low of €124.74. The company's commitment to technological advancement is evident in its substantial investment in the Future Combat Aircraft System (FCAS), demonstrating its strategic focus on long-term growth.

Satellite Production Expansion

Further strengthening its market position, Airbus has announced plans to establish a new satellite production facility in Toulouse, scheduled to begin operations in 2026. The facility will specialize in manufacturing satellites equipped with advanced 5G technology, reflecting the company's dedication to innovation. This development has resonated positively with investors, as analysts project a target price of €164.33, supported by strong quarterly revenues of €15.69 billion and an anticipated dividend increase to €2.17 per share.

