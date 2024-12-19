CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The yen fell to nearly a 1-month low of 155.49 against the U.S. dollar and a 3-day low of 172.83 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 154.80 and 171.73, respectively.Against the euro and the pound, the yen edged down to 161.48 and 195.74 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 160.25 and 194.63, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slipped to 96.90 and 87.49 from an early 10-day high of 95.90 and more than a 3-month high of 86.75, respectively.The yen slid to a 2-day low of 107.73 against the Canadian dollar, from an early 8-day high of 106.92.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 157.00 against the greenback, 175.00 against the franc, 164.00 against the euro, 196.00 against the pound, 100.00 against the aussie, 92.00 against the kiwi and 112.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX