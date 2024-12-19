HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L), a British public services provider, Thursday said it expects revenue of about 4.8 billion pounds for fiscal 2024, 2 percent lower than 4.9 billion pounds reported in the previous year, inline with prior guidance.On an organic basis, revenue is expected to decline 3 percent.The company continues to see underlying operating profit of nearly 270 million pounds, about 9 percent up year-over-year.For the second half, underlying operating profit is expected to grow 25 percent from the same period last year.For fiscal 2025, Serco expects revenue to be flat with fiscal 2024 at around 4.8 billion pounds, and underlying operating profit of nearly 260 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX