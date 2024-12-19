Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.12.2024
Innovation im Fokus: Diese Mega-Zukunftsaktie könnte Ihr Depot beflügeln!
WKN: 676682 | ISIN: CH0012453913 | Ticker-Symbol: TE8N
Lang & Schwarz
19.12.24
09:51 Uhr
68,05 Euro
-0,83
-1,20 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2024 08:58 Uhr
121 Leser



Independent research firm names Temenos a Leader in Digital Banking Processing Platforms

Finanznachrichten News

Temenos' "extensive functionality across retail, SMB, and corporate banking lines" recognized in Q4 2024 Digital Banking Processing Platforms analyst report

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2024. According to Temenos, this reflects the flexibility and rich functionality of its comprehensive core banking solutions, which are further enhanced by a strong partner ecosystem and Temenos' continued investment in innovation.

This Forester Wave, which covers both retail and corporate banking, evaluates the 12 top Digital Banking Processing Platform providers according to their current offering, strategy and customer feedback. In this evaluation, Temenos was one of two vendors to be named a Leader.

The report, authored by Huard Smith, Principal Analyst, Forrester, notes: "Temenos invests significantly in an already superior innovation process that includes advanced and explainable AI." It goes on to say, "Temenos is best suited for banks seeking a comprehensive modern platform with strong AI capabilities, especially those needing guidance on the journey to a cloud and API-first microservices-based architecture."

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: "We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in digital banking processing platforms - we believe this is a reflection of our deep commitment to our clients and the responsibility we uphold to drive their success. Our core banking solutions, trusted by financial institutions worldwide, empower banks with unparalleled flexibility and choice, offering deployment options on-premise, in the cloud, or as SaaS. This enables them to modernize rapidly, simplify operations, and deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences that meet the demands of today's market."

Temenos Explainable AI is embedded in multiple areas within Temenos solutions, including credit scoring, anti-money laundering, payment exceptions, customer engagement and cross-selling. Temenos also launched the first Responsible Generative AI solutions for core bankingin May 2024, and more recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIAto provide banks with exceptional speed and precision in delivering AI-driven services.

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world's leading platform for banking, serving clients in 150 countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. Top performing banks using Temenos software achieve cost-income ratios almost half the industry average and returns on equity 2X the industry average. These banks' IT spend on growth and innovation is also 2X the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.


