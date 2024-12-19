Independent research firm names Temenos a Leader in Digital Banking Processing Platforms

Temenos' "extensive functionality across retail, SMB, and corporate banking lines" recognized in Q4 2024 Digital Banking Processing Platforms analyst report

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, Dec. 19, 2024. According to Temenos, this reflects the flexibility and rich functionality of its comprehensive core banking solutions, which are further enhanced by a strong partner ecosystem and Temenos' continued investment in innovation.

This Forester Wave, which covers both retail and corporate banking, evaluates the 12 top Digital Banking Processing Platform providers according to their current offering, strategy and customer feedback. In this evaluation, Temenos was one of two vendors to be named a Leader.

The report, authored by Huard Smith, Principal Analyst, Forrester, notes: "Temenos invests significantly in an already superior innovation process that includes advanced and explainable AI." It goes on to say, "Temenos is best suited for banks seeking a comprehensive modern platform with strong AI capabilities, especially those needing guidance on the journey to a cloud and API-first microservices-based architecture."

Barb Morgan, Chief Product & Technology Officer, Temenos, commented: "We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as a leader in digital banking processing platforms - we believe this is a reflection of our deep commitment to our clients and the responsibility we uphold to drive their success. Our core banking solutions, trusted by financial institutions worldwide, empower banks with unparalleled flexibility and choice, offering deployment options on-premise, in the cloud, or as SaaS. This enables them to modernize rapidly, simplify operations, and deliver exceptional, customer-centric experiences that meet the demands of today's market."

Temenos Explainable AI is embedded in multiple areas within Temenos solutions, including credit scoring, anti-money laundering, payment exceptions, customer engagement and cross-selling. Temenos also launched the first Responsible Generative AI solutions for core bankingin May 2024, and more recently announced a collaboration with NVIDIAto provide banks with exceptional speed and precision in delivering AI-driven services.

