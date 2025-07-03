Temenos ranks #4 globally, highlighting leadership in ESG, cloud innovation, and sustainable banking technology

Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, has been ranked the 4th most sustainable company in the world by TIME magazine and Statista. Featured among 500 global sustainability leaders, Temenos is the highest-ranking Swiss company and the only core banking software provider in the top 40.

The TIME ranking evaluates the world's largest companies across more than 20 performance indicators, including ESG transparency, environmental impact, employee well-being, and corporate governance. Developed in partnership with Statista, the methodology places particular emphasis on companies' climate commitments aligned with frameworks such as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), as well as diversity, talent development, and the quality of sustainability reporting.

Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, said: "We are honored to be recognized as one of the world's most sustainable companies. This recognition is a validation of our ongoing commitment to sustainability; not only within our own operations, but across our stakeholders, from our suppliers to our clients and the communities we operate in."

Temenos has consistently received top ESG ratings from S&P Global, CDP, EcoVadis, and Sustainalytics, and continues to advance its leadership through inclusive workplace practices and high standards of corporate responsibility.

