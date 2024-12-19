HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Douglas Holding AG (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK), a German perfumery and cosmetics chain, on Thursday reported a turnaround to net profit for the fourth quarter, helped by increased sales. In addition, the company said that it expects a rise in annual net profit and sales.For the three-month period to September, the company registered a net income of 71.8 million euros, compared with a loss of 28.2 million euros, reported for the same period last year.Excluding items, EBITDA stood at 151.5 million euros as against the prior year's 136.7 million euros.Sales improved to 959.9 million euros from 883.1 million euros a year ago, with like-for-like growth of 9.4 percent. Store sales stood at 666.6 million euros, higher than 615.4 million euros in 2023.E-commerce sales also increased to 293.2 million euros from last year's 267.8 million euros.Looking ahead, for the full year, the Group expects an increase in the net income to 225 million euros to 265 million euros. Annual sales are projected to increase to 4.7 billion euros to 4.8 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX