Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) acknowledges the press release published by the French Competition Authority on December 19, 2024, with respect to an inquiry launched in October 2013, into France's domestic appliance manufacturing and distribution sector.

The French Competition Authority has penalized a number of domestic appliance manufacturers and distributors. The Authority imposed to Groupe SEB France and Groupe SEB Retailing a fine of 189,5 million for allegedly imposing fixed selling prices to its distributors during the 2008-2013 period. However, the Authority ruled out the existence of a horizontal agreement regarding statistical information that is shared through a trade association.

Groupe SEB has always acted in its customers' best interests and for the benefit of French consumers, in strict compliance with the regulations in force. Groupe SEB therefore categorically refutes the French Competition Authority's findings brought against the Group and denies all allegations that its practices have not complied comply with competition rules.

Groupe SEB will take note of the Authority's ruling and will lodge an appeal to the Paris Court of Appeals, confident in its ability to prove that the Authority's ruling has no legal or factual validity.

Groupe SEB reaffirms its strong commitment to strictly observing the law, and particularly competition laws.

Key dates 2025 23 January after market closes Provisional sales 2024 27 February pre-market 2024 Results 24 April after market closes Q1 2025 sales and financial data 20 May 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting 23 July after market closes First-half 2025 sales and results 23 October after market closes 2025 Nine-month sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 40 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales €8 billion in 2023 and has more than 31,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241219003224/en/

Contacts:

Investor/Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and IR Dept

Olivier Gernandt

Guillaume Baron

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 04

Media Relations

Groupe SEB

Corporate Communication Dept

Cathy Pianon

Anissa Djaadi

Marie Leroy

presse@groupeseb.com

Tel. 33 (0) 6 33 13 02 00

Tel. 33 (0) 6 88 20 90 88

Tel. 33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

Claire Doligez

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

caroline.simon@image7.fr

cdoligez@image7.fr

isegonzac@image7.fr

Phone +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70