Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) has today successfully issued a €500 million bond, with a 5-year maturity. The bonds, carrying an annual coupon of 3.625%, will mature on 24 June 2030.

The offering attracted strong interest from a broad base of leading institutional investors, both French and international. The success of this transaction, oversubscribed nearly 4 times, reflects their confidence in the Group's credit quality and long-term strategy.

This issuance is part of the Group's active financial policy aimed at maintaining financial flexibility, through the continued diversification of its funding sources and the extension of the average maturity of its debt. It also contributes to the refinancing of the €500 million bond that matured on 16 June 2025.

The bonds will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris as of 24 June 2025.

The issuance was led by BNP Paribas, CIC Market Solutions, Credit Agricole CIB and Natixis CIB acting as Global Coordinators, and Citigroup, Commerzbank and HSBC acting as Active Bookrunners.

Next key dates 2025 23 July after market closes H1 2025 sales and results 23 October after market closes 9M 2025 sales and financial data

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

