Regulatory News:
Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its 2025 Half-year Financial Report is now available on its website.
It includes:
- the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30th, 2025;
- the half-year activity report;
- the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and
- the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.
This document is available in French and in English, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:
- in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information
- in Groupe SEB's website publications: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications
Next key dates 2025
23 October after market closes
9M 2025 sales and financial data
25 February pre-market
2025 Sales and results
23 April after market closes
Q1 2026 sales and financial data
12 May 2:30 p.m.
Annual General Meeting
22 July after market closes
H1 2026 sales and results
22 October after market closes
9M 2026 sales and financial data
Find us at www.groupeseb.com
World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.
Contacts:
Investor/Analyst Relations
Groupe SEB
Financial Communication and IR Dept
Raphaël Hoffstetter
Guillaume Baron
comfin@groupeseb.com
Tel. +33 (0) 4 72 18 18 18
Media Relations
Groupe SEB
Corporate Communication Department
Cathy Pianon
Florence Candianides
Marie Leroy
presse@groupeseb.com
Tel. +33 (0) 6 79 53 21 03
Tel. +33 (0) 6 88 20 98 60
Tel. +33 (0) 6 76 98 87 53
Image Sept
Caroline Simon
Claire Doligez
Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac
caroline.simon@image7.fr
cdoligez@image7.fr
isegonzac@image7.fr
Tel.: +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70