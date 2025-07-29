Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) announces that its 2025 Half-year Financial Report is now available on its website.

It includes:

the condensed consolidated financial statements as of June 30 th , 2025;

, 2025; the half-year activity report;

the statement by the person responsible for the half-year financial report; and

the Statutory Auditors' report on the half-year consolidated financial statements.

This document is available in French and in English, under the conditions defined by the current laws and regulations and may be consulted:

in the regulatory information space on Groupe SEB's website: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/regulated-information

in Groupe SEB's website publications: https://www.groupeseb.com/en/finance/diary-and-publications

Next key dates 2025

23 October after market closes 9M 2025 sales and financial data

25 February pre-market 2025 Sales and results 23 April after market closes Q1 2026 sales and financial data 12 May 2:30 p.m. Annual General Meeting 22 July after market closes H1 2026 sales and results 22 October after market closes 9M 2026 sales and financial data

Find us at www.groupeseb.com

World reference in Small Domestic Equipment and professional coffee machines, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 45 top brands (including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor), marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 400 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness, and client service. Present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of €8.3bn in 2024 and has more than 32,000 employees worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729503374/en/

