

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - SEB S.A. (SEBYF.OB) reported earnings for fourth quarter of SEK7.308 billion



The company's bottom line totaled SEK7.308 billion, or SEK3.67 per share. This compares with SEK7.493 billion, or SEK3.65 per share, last year.



SEB S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK7.308 Bln. vs. SEK7.493 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK3.67 vs. SEK3.65 last year.



Fourth-quarter net interest income slipped to SEK 10.067 billion from SEK 11.112 billion in the same period last year, due to the lower interest rates.



Net fee and commission income stood at SEK 6.814 billion as against SEK 6.508 billion a year ago.



Total operating income was SEK 18.894 billion, less than SEK 19.985 billion in 2024.



For the full-year 2025, the Board will pay a dividend of SEK 8.50 per share and a special dividend of SEK 2.50 per share on March 31 to the shareholders of record as of March 26.



The Board has decided on a new quarterly share buyback program of SEK 1.25 billion until March 23, the company said.



