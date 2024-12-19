1Spatial has secured several new contracts in the utility sector for its AI-supported applications, highlighting the opportunity for it to enable the digitisation of the utilities industry. The deals include two for 1Spatial's Pipe Inference solution and four for the Utility Network Migration application, each valued at up to £0.3m. While we are not adjusting our estimates, these deals support the company's ongoing shift towards a higher-margin software business model.

