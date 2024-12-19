BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Thursday after the Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate cuts next year, citing inflation risks.The benchmark DAX was down 156 points, or 0.8 percent, at 20,086 after finishing marginally lower the previous day.Perfume and cosmetics maker Douglas Holding AG tumbled 4 percent despite reporting a turnaround to net profit for the fourth quarter.BMW fell slightly and Mercedes Benz was little changed as industry data showed new car sales in the EU decreased in November after rebounding in the previous month.New car registrations dropped 1.9 percent year-over-year to 869,816 units in November, reversing a 1.1 percent rise in October, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.Volkswagen edged up slightly amid ongoing talks with labor leaders over German plant closures and pay cuts.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX