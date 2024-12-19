Anzeige
Panevezio Statybos Trestas: Liquidation of UAB "PST investicijos," a subsidiary of AB "Panevežio statybos trestas"

AB "Panevežio statybos trestas" (hereinafter referred to as the Company) hereby informs that on December 9, 2024, during an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of UAB "PST investicijos," it was decided to liquidate UAB "PST investicijos." This decision was made considering that UAB "PST investicijos" does not conduct any economic activities, and that the Company, in implementing its strategy, seeks to streamline the structure of its managed entities.

It is planned that the liquidation procedures will be completed within six months, i.e., by June 2025. The Company does not intend to provide additional notices regarding the progress or completion of this process.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
