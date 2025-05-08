PST Group AB: Notification of the Board of the Company about the intention to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius AB

Under the initiative and following the decision of the Board of PST Group AB (hereinafter, the "Company"), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company is convened on 30th June 2025, in which the shareholders of the Company shall consider the issue of delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market Nasdaq Vilnius AB.

Following paragraphs from 3 to 5 of Article 33 of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Securities, the Board of the Company has drafted the notification about the intention to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and by this notification it is announced (attached).

For more information contact:

Tomas Stukas

Managing Director

PST Group AB

Phone: (+370 618) 21360