Montag, 30.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese KI-Biotech-Aktie revolutioniert die Krebstherapie: Lernen Sie Rakovina Therapeutics kennen
WKN: A0B6SJ | ISIN: LT0000101446
Stuttgart
30.06.25 | 07:32
0,634 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
PST Group AB: On the Resolutions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Resolutions adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB (hereinafter, the "Company") held on 30 June 2025 are as follows:

1. Delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

1.1. To initiate delisting of all the outstanding shares of the Company and to delist them from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

1.2. Although Article 33(7) of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Securities foresees that the shareholders, who voted "for" the decision to delist the shares of the company from trading on the regulated market are obliged to submit the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the company from trading on the regulated market, however, aiming to provide the shareholders with a possibility to vote "for" this decision without gaining the obligation to submit the tender offer and still maintaining the right to participate in the tender offer and also further maintaining the right to sell the shares held in the Company during the tender offer, to establish that:

- only the shareholder of the Company AB "HISK", having voted "for" the decision to delist the shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius, will under the procedure set by legal acts submit the circular of the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius to the Bank of Lithuania for approval and will implement the indicated tender offer for the price, established following the principles, indicated in item 1.3 hereof;

- during the effective term of this tender offer, the right, but not the obligation, to sell the shares will be vested in all the shareholders of the Company, except for AB "HISK";

- the decisions of this general meeting of shareholders of the Company regarding delisting of shares of the Company from trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius and regarding submission and implementation of the related tender offer is valid only if the price of the tender offer is not higher than established by the decision 1.3 of this meeting.

1.3. The price of the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius will be set in accordance with item 1 of paragraph 1 of Article 29 of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on Securities, which is EUR 0.553, adding 37,5% premium to the fair price, established under these principles, i. e., to set that the tender offer price shall be EUR 0.760 for single share of the Company.

2. Authorizing the manager of the Company.

To authorise and oblige the Manager of the Company (General Manager) with the right to delegate, after the relevant Company's shareholders shall implement the tender offer aimed at delisting the shares of the Company from trading on AB Nasdaq Vilnius, to carry out necessary actions and to submit necessary documents to AB Nasdaq Vilnius on delisting of the shares of the Company from trading on this regulated market.

For more information contact:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Group AB
Phone: (+370 618) 21360


