PST Group AB: On the Resolutions Adopted at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 27 October 2025 are as follows:

1. Change of audit company and determination of audit service fees.

1.1. To revoke the appointment of the audit company KPMG Baltics UAB, legal entity code 111494971, elected at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company on 18 March 2025.

1.2. To appoint Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, legal entity code 300056169, as the audit company to audit the financial statements for 2025 and 2026.

1.3. To set the fee for the audit company Grant Thornton Baltic UAB for the audit of PST Group AB's 2025 and 2026 financial statements at no more than EUR 103,500 plus VAT.

For more information, contact:

Tomas Stukas

PST Group AB

CEO

Phone: +370 618 21360