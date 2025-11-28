Anzeige
Freitag, 28.11.2025
PST Group AB: Bankruptcy Proceedings Initiated for RUAB "Alinita"

By a final and binding ruling, the Panevežys Regional Court decided to terminate the restructuring proceedings initiated on 11 October 2024 and to open bankruptcy proceedings for RUAB "Alinita", a company belonging to the PST Group AB corporate group. The court appointed UAB "AVERE" as the insolvency administrator and instructed it to organize the first meeting of creditors according to the procedure established by law.

The director of RUAB "Alinita", Juozas Vyšniauskas, stated that despite maximum efforts to implement the restructuring plan and restore solvency, the company was ultimately unable to overcome its financial challenges and return to normal business operations.

More information:
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
Tel.: +370 618 21360


